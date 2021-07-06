BGMEA, EPB and BUFT sign MoU 

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony took place between the Export Processing Bureau (EPB) and BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) on 29 June.

Under this partnership, EPB and BUFT would jointly offer professional diploma courses to improve the skills of mid-level managers and employees working in the ready-made garments industry, said a press release.

Commerce Minister and BUFT Founding Member Tipu Munshi MP was present at the program as the chief guest.

Commerce Secretary Topon Kanti Ghosh, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, BKMEA 1st President Md Hatem and BUFT Founding Chairman Muzaffar U Siddique were present as special guests at the event

Muzaffar U Siddique stated that these courses would decrease the dependency on foreign experts on RMGs.

"Besides improving the skillset of Bangladeshi mid-level managers, this would also enable them to help run their respective organizations effectively and smoothly. BUFT can run these programs efficiently and effectually," he said.