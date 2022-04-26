BDU VC on the list of world's best scientists for nine years in a row

Education

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 05:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University (BDU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor has attained a prestigious position in the list of the world's best scientists published in 'AD Scientific Index 2022'.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor of BDU's Civil Engineering Department has also secured a position on the list.

Dr Noor, professor of Civil Engineering Department, has been carrying out research as well as administrative work for nine years in the field of education and technology including concrete technology, urban safety, climate change, and earthquake disaster.

Recently, the AD Scientific Index published the list based on the citations and other indexes of more than nine lakh scientists and researchers from 15,430 universities in 216 countries, said a press release.

Dr Noor served as the vice-chancellor of National University as well as Islamic University of Technology (IUT). He graduated from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) and completed his post-doctoral degree in seismology.

The vice-chancellor said, "I am grateful to the prime minister for making it possible to achieve such an honour. I will continue with my efforts and make more important contribution in the education sector of Bangladesh in the days to come."

