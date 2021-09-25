BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

Education

UNB
25 September, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 08:41 pm

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

Bangabandhu Centre for Bangladesh Studies in Canada (BCBS) has announced five scholarships to be awarded to Bangladeshi students studying in Canadian universities at the graduate and post-graduate levels in any session during the scholastic year 2021-2022.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada and the Chief Patron of the Bangabandhu Centre Dr Khalilur Rahman made the announcement seeking applications for the scholarships. 

Applicants must be Bangladeshi citizens accepted as international students in any university within Canada for the winter term 2021-2022 in graduate or post-graduate studies in Canada.

The scholarships were announced in honour of the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa Mujib and Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal and on the twin historic occasions of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh.

The thematic areas of the scholarships are Bangabandhu's "Peace Philosophy" and its Role and Significance in building World Peace, Bangladesh as a Role Model for Development: Marching forward for realizing Bangabandhu's Unfinished Dream of Sonar Bangla (The Golden Bengal), Bangabandhu's "Health Philosophy" and its role in achieving today's progress in health sector in Bangladesh, Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa Mujib's contribution to politics and its significance in women's increasing participation in contemporary politics in Bangladesh and Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal: The Architect of Modern Sports in Bangladesh.

 

