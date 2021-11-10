BB seeks explanation from AUST regarding bank recruitment question paper leak

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has sought an explanation from Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) for allegedly leaking recruitment test questions of five state-run banks.



Ahsanullah University was in charge of preparing and managing question papers of the preliminary examination for the appointment of officers (cash) of five banks under the Bangladesh Bankers' Selection Committee.

An executive director of the central bank confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Wednesday.



He said, "As Ahsanullah University was assigned to manage and also prepare questions, an explanation has been sought from the university."



"The next decision will be taken as per their explanation," added the BB official.

Bangladesh Bank is currently investigating the leaked questions of the preliminary examination.

"There is a possibility of cancelling the exam if significant evidence is found in the probe," Humayun Kabir, executive director of BB, told The Business Standard today.

He said, "We usually take these examinations through third parties. If the allegations are true, then it is a big offence."

"At least one member of the Bankers' Selection Board of the central bank has involvement in the question paper leak," said an official of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch.

However, Joint Commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) Harun Ur Rashid replied to this correspondent's query.

He said, "They have yet to disclose about the Bankers' Selection Board members' involvement in the recent question paper scam."

"We have met the high officials of the central bank on Wednesday and the investigation is still ongoing. We have shared some information with them and they will let us know about further developments," he informed.

Refuting recent allegations, Bangladesh Bank authorities have claimed that no question papers were leaked during the officers (cash) recruitment examination of five state-owned banks held on Saturday.

An investigation of Detective Branch, however, detected widespread question paper leaks of the recruitment examination and blamed a syndicate of bank officials for the leakage.

