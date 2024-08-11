Barishal University, Rajshahi University ban student politics

Barishal University, Rajshahi University ban student politics

Barishal University campus. Photo: TBS
Barishal University campus. Photo: TBS

Administrations of Barishal University and Rajshahi University have banned all kinds of student politics on campus.

Barishal University Registrar Monirul Islam signed an office order today after the 85th syndicate meeting of the university, stating that the decision would be effective immediately. 

The meeting decided that in view of the demands of students, all students, teachers, officers and employees cannot be involved with any political organisation, panel, council or society, in order to protect the fair environment in the university.

Rajshahi University's Professor Jahangir Hossain told the media after a meeting with principals and student coordinators that five more decisions were taken, including allowing only valid resident students to stay in the halls, no political processions, meetings in halls.

Later, in response to a question from reporters, Masood Rana, coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, said the students demanded a politics-free campus. 

"If the situation in the university is normal, then our first demand to the next administration will be to start a student council and elect student representatives."

 

