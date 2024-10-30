Barishal University gets first pro-VC

Dr Golam Rabbani, a professor of Dhaka University's Institute of Social Welfare and Research Department, has been appointed as the first pro-vice chancellor of Barishal University.

A letter regarding his appointment was issued on Wednesday (30 October).

His tenure as pro-vice chancellor will be four years from the date of joining and he will get pay and allowances equivalent to his present post, the letter mentioned.

He will enjoy other benefits pertaining to the post as per the rules.

