Bangladesh’s youth to lead 4th industrial revolution: Speakers

The fourth Industrial Revolution is knocking on the door. Bangladesh will lead this industrial revolution. MBA and MBM graduates of International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) will accompany this revolution in their respective capacities, said the speakers.

Youth will lead the fourth Industrial revolution on behalf of Bangladesh, said speakers at a programme in Chattogram on Monday.

The fourth Industrial Revolution is knocking on the door. Bangladesh will lead this industrial revolution. MBA and MBM graduates of International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) will accompany this revolution in their respective capacities, said the speakers.

They came up with the comments at the Graduation Ending Ceremony (Summer 2021) of MBA (Masters of Business Administration) and MBM (Masters of Bank Management) of IIUC.

The programme was held on Monday night at Hotel Agrabad in the port city.

IIUC Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman Prof Abu Reza Md Nezamuddin Nadwi MP was present as the chief guest.

Vice Chancellor, IIUC, Prof Anwarul Azim Arif, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Mohammad Masrurul Mowla, Treasurer Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Board of Trustees Member Rizia Sultana Chowdury, Chairman Finance Committee Dr Engr Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, IIUC Registrar Mohammad Safiur Rahman addressed the function as special guests presided over by Mohammad Emdad Hossain, chairman, Department of Business Administration.  

Abdullah Hill Mamun, associate professor of the university and coordinator of MBA and MBM programs gave the welcome speech on the occasion.

Students Nasrin Sultana Nishat and Jubail Karim Arman spoke among the students.

The programme was conducted by Associate Professor Abu Md Shahabuddin of the university.

The Board of Trustees Chairman Prof Abu Reza Md Nezamuddin Nadwi assured to take up a comprehensive development programme to improve the quality of education including construction of railway station, construction of academic building, construction of infrastructure, enhancement of campus beautification in Kumira University area to facilitate communication of university students.

Prof Anwarul Azim Arif said that business administration can show how human capital can be turned into wealth. Countries that have become developed have turned people into human resources.

Bangladesh

4th Industrial Revolution

