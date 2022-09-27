Bangladeshi students participate in Youth Camp on Sustainable Development in China

The Northeast Asian Youth Camp on Sustainable Development - 2022 (Jiangxi Branch) was successfully held in China's Jiangxi province with the participation of Bangladeshi students under the theme of "Envoy for Cultural, Youth for Strength". Bangladeshi students who are studying in different universities in Jiangxi province got the opportunity to take part in this mega event.

Between 24-26 September, the three-day youth camp was held in Nanchang city, the capital of Jiangxi Province. Tu Anbo, the vice president of the Jiangxi People's Association for Friendship conducted the closing ceremony. At the closing ceremony, certificates were distributed among the participants of the youth camp.

This Youth Camp was sponsored by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and South Korea's SK Group, organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of Jiangxi Provincial People's Government and Jiangxi Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Li Bin, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation; and Cui Taiyuan, Chairman of South Korea's SK Group delivered a video speech during the closing ceremony.

Fang Xinwen, Deputy Director of the International Exchange and Cooperation Department of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation; Tian Fuxi, Vice President of South Korea's SK Group China; Zhao Hui, Director of Jiangxi Foreign Affairs Office and the President of Jiangxi Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries; Professor Liu Xiaoli, Vice President of Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics; Professor Liu Qian, Vice President of Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine; Professor, Guo Zhenghua, Vice President of Nanchang Aviation University also attended the closing ceremony.

Li Bin said in her speech that civilizations need to be integrated through exchanges and progress through integration. Young friends actively participate in various activities to learn about vibrant and real China on the spot. With in-depth exchanges, positive thinking, and sharing of understanding, everyone has new gains. Young friends are welcome to visit and take a look around China, become cultural messengers and friendship bridges that promote friendly exchanges between China and other countries in the world, and enhance people-to-people bonds.

During the activity, the young campers said that through the exchange platform of the study camp, the biggest gain was a new understanding of Chinese culture and Jiangxi's economic development. At the same time, through this activity, the international friend circle between them has also been expanded, so that young people from different countries can communicate, learn and culturally integrate together.

Bangladeshi participant Touhidul Anam Ruhan, studying at Nanchang Hangkong University told to the reporter, I am very happy to have the opportunity to participate in this event which gave me a better understanding of the city of Nanchang as well as the understanding of China. We are from different countries and we sought common ground and common development while reserving differences. Everyone learned something, and in the future, they will be able to serve their own countries, and at the same time, they will also repay China and contribute to the sustainable development of the world.

For three days, the students visited Nanchang Linen Tea Research Park, VR Industrial Park, Nanchang Porcelain Plate Art Museum, Nanchang Comprehensive Bonded Zone, Nanchang Takamatsu China-Japan Friendship Mansion, and other places, so as to explore the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture and the powerful driver of Jiangxi's open economy, and practical experience and techniques gained can apply in their home country.

40 students who are studying at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Nanchang Hangkong University, and Nanchang University from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Russia, Yemen, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Zambia, Papua New Guinea, and China participated in the youth camp.