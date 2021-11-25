Bangladeshi students learn about US education opportunities in EMK’s IEW campaign

More than one thousand Bangladeshi students learned all about higher study opportunities in USA during the EMK Center's International Education Week 2021 campaign held from 14 to 19 November.

The week-long campaign of EMK Center included sessions with the US professors, admission officials, in-person outreach, regional collaboration and experience sharing by the students who are studying in the US, thanks to the support of EducationUSA, says a press release issued today.

International Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.

Each year, EMK Center's EducationUSA celebrates the International Education Week with a series of events. Over 8,500 Bangladeshi students studied in the United States in the 2020/2021 academic year, making Bangladesh the 14th country worldwide sending students to the United States for higher education.