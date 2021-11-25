Bangladeshi students learn about US education opportunities in EMK’s IEW campaign

Education

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:41 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi students learn about US education opportunities in EMK’s IEW campaign

International Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:41 pm
Bangladeshi students learn about US education opportunities in EMK’s IEW campaign

More than one thousand Bangladeshi students learned all about higher study opportunities in USA during the EMK Center's International Education Week 2021 campaign held from 14 to 19 November.

The week-long campaign of EMK Center included sessions with the US professors, admission officials, in-person outreach, regional collaboration and experience sharing by the students who are studying in the US, thanks to the support of EducationUSA, says a press release issued today.

International Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.

Each year, EMK Center's EducationUSA celebrates the International Education Week with a series of events. Over 8,500 Bangladeshi students studied in the United States in the 2020/2021 academic year, making Bangladesh the 14th country worldwide sending students to the United States for higher education.

EMK Center / EMK’s IEW campaign / US education opportunities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

45m | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

50m | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?