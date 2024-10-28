Bangladeshi students an integral part of American campuses: US Embassy official at college fair

UNB
28 October, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:39 pm

Participants at an education fair at the EMK centre organised by the US Embassy through its official EducationUSA platform, in collaboration with EdPrograms, on 28 October 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Participants at an education fair at the EMK centre organised by the US Embassy through its official EducationUSA platform, in collaboration with EdPrograms, on 28 October 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Scott Hartmann, public engagement director at the US Embassy in Dhaka, today (28 October) praised the achievements of Bangladeshi students in the United States, saying they are an integral part of campus communities across the United States.

Speaking at a college fair at the EMK Center, he said Bangladeshi students are contributing to a wide range of activities such as student leadership, sports, performing arts, hackathons, and debates - preparing them for future achievements. 

"Whether driving innovative research or fostering cultural connections, these Bangladeshi students continue to leave a lasting impact on US campuses," he said.

Hartmann also highlighted the growing number of Bangladeshi students pursuing higher education in the United States, noting that Bangladesh currently ranks 13th among the top countries sending students to US institutions. 

The US Embassy in Dhaka inaugurated the college fair at the EMK Center, bringing together prospective students and representatives from leading US institutions. 

Organised by the US Embassy through its official EducationUSA platform, in collaboration with EdPrograms, the event attracted more than 500 visitors from across the city. 

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Iowa State University, University of South Dakota, University at Buffalo, The State University of New York, University of Kansas, New York Institute of Technology, Central Michigan University, DePauw University and University of Arizona participated in the fair.

The fair offered prospective undergraduate and graduate students, along with teachers, parents, and school counsellors, the opportunity to interact with admissions representatives from 10 prestigious U.S. universities. 

During the 2022-2023 academic year, the United States continued to be a leading destination for international students, with Bangladesh ranking as the 13th largest contributor for the second year in a row.

Over the past decade, Bangladeshi students in the United States have skyrocketed, increasing from 3,828 in 2012-2013 to 13,563 in 2022-2023.    

EducationUSA is a US government-sponsored global network of over 425 international student advising centres in 178 countries. 

The network promotes US higher education to students around the world by offering free and comprehensive information about opportunities to study at accredited institutions in the United States. 

