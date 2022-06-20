Bangladeshi students to be allowed to return to China: Chinese envoy

Education

UNB
20 June, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 03:56 pm

Bangladeshi students to be allowed to return to China: Chinese envoy

The pandemic both in China and Bangladesh seems under control, which is good news to our two countries, he said

UNB
20 June, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 03:56 pm
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming.
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming.

Bangladeshi students who study in China can be allowed to return to China following the improving Covid situation there, said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said on Monday. 
 
"China has started allowing foreign students to return to the country and Bangladesh is in the first lot," said the ambassador in a video note posted on Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh's Facebook page. 
 
"The pandemic both in China and Bangladesh seems under control, which is good news to our two countries," he said. 
 
Shanghai, the worst-hit state of China in the latest wave of Covid-19, is gradually returning to normal with only two or three dozens of daily Covid cases, said Li Jiming. 
 

