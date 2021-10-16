Bangladeshi professor named in the international list of scientists

Dr Abdul Rashid, a university teacher in Bangladesh, has been enlisted among the top scientists of the world at the AD Scientific Index 2021.

Born in Meherpur's Gangni upazila, Dr Rashid is an Advisory Professor at the Department of Pharmacy in State University of Bangladesh (SUB). Prior to this, he was a Professor at the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and the Dean of Pharmacy faculty in Dhaka University.

The list was published on October 10 this year. Based on citations and other indexes from more than 700,000 scientists from 13,531 universities in 206 countries around the world the list included Dr Rashid's name under pharmaceutical chemistry positioned first both in The Dhaka University and Bangladesh category of the index.

According to his family members, Dr Rashid passed his secondary exams and higher secondary exams from institutions of Gangni and Meherpur. He later got admitted to Dhaka University. He is the eldest among the three brothers.

Dr Rashid said, in addition to trying to achieve economic prosperity, "we need to focus on research. Higher education at the university level can never be complete without basic research."