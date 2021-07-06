Bangladesh wins Arcasia design competition 2021 

Bangladesh has recently won the Arcasia Architectural Design Competition 2021.

Two teams of Bangladeshi students came first in both professional and student categories, said a press release.

Sharing Void, a combined team of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) students came first in the Professional category.

A team of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students became champion in the Student category.

Both teams received certificates and Tk1.5 lakh in cash. They beat 20 Asian countries to win the titles in online competition.

Architects Regional Council Asia (Arcasia) was formed in 1969 to promote the professional development and excellence of architects. They arrange the competition every year among 21 Asian countries.

