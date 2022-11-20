Bangladesh, US launch $18m inclusive education initiative

Education

UNB
20 November, 2022, 06:00 pm
20 November, 2022, 06:00 pm

Bangladesh, US launch $18m inclusive education initiative

Bangladesh and the United States on Sunday launched a new five-year $18 million inclusive education project named "Shobai Miley Shikhi" (Everyone learns together).

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Kathryn D Stevens joined the Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) Farid Ahmed and Director-General of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) Shah Rezwan Hayat at the launching event.

USAID's new five-year project will improve learning opportunities for primary school children in hard-to-reach areas with a focus on those with disabilities or special needs.

With a goal of creating a more inclusive education system, the USAID Shobai Miley Shikhi project will train teachers to improve their skills in reaching students of all abilities in the classroom and provide specialised learning materials.

The new project will engage parents, communities, and advocacy organisations for persons with disabilities to alleviate some of the unique challenges affecting students with special needs.

The programme will also strive to reduce stigma towards students with disabilities and to help special-needs children position themselves to complete their education.

Improving the quality of learning for children with disabilities and making sure no child is left behind in their educational pursuits is a priority for the US government, said USAID Mission Director Kathryn Stevens.

"This is why we are enthused to launch this new project with our partners from the government of Bangladesh as we strive to achieve our shared vision of helping children of all skill levels and abilities complete their studies," said Stevens.

The USAID Shobai Miley Shikhi project is implemented by Research Triangle Institute International and will work closely with the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education in targeted upazilas to begin rolling out the new inclusive education project.

