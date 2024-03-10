Bangladesh fails to fully tap girls' education: Speakers

Although investments in female education over the last three decades have yielded significant progress, Bangladesh has yet to fully capitalise on this advancement in terms of economic opportunities, speakers said on Sunday.

Dr Sharmind Neelormi, professor in the Department of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, highlighted in her keynote presentation that the literacy rate among females aged 15 to 29 has reached 95.9%, compared to 95% among males. However, this rate declines as females age, as indicated by the Labour Force Survey 2023.

The literacy rate among females aged 30-64 stands at 67.5%, and for those aged 65 and above, it plunges to a mere 22.6%. This is a stark contrast to their male counterparts, whose rates are 71% and 38.3% respectively in the same age groups.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad hosted a pre-budget discussion titled "Investment for Women: Ensuring Gender Equality" at its Dhaka office, chaired by its president, Dr Fauzia Moslem.

Professor Neelormi said that according to the Gender Gap Index compiled by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Bangladesh ranks 59th globally overall. However, it falls significantly behind, ranking 139th in economic participation and opportunity, and 122nd in educational attainment.

She pointed out that the WEF findings reveal Bangladesh's failure to fully utilise the investments made in female education over the years. Neelormi also noted a worrying trend of declining women's labour force participation in urban areas, urging policymakers to factor this into budget planning.

Also, she emphasised the necessity of separate allocations for women and advocated for an increase in the number of women-friendly projects.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue, clarified that while the increased participation of women in agriculture might seem positive, it's primarily due to women stepping into roles left vacant by men who are increasingly engaging in non-farm activities.

Also, he said the impacts of Least Developed Country graduation on women are expected to be negative, as reduced funding for NGOs and CSOs working for women's empowerment will limit their ability to support women effectively.

Dr Monzur Hossain, research director at BIDS, advocated for governmental action to support women aged 30 and above involved in unpaid labour. He urged the government to allocate increased allowances in the budget for women.

Sajjadur Rahman, deputy editor of The Business Standard, underscored the importance of increasing investment in women's empowerment, childcare, education, and healthcare. He also called for a focus on research to understand why women participate less

in tertiary education and the job market, despite significant progress in girls' education.

As the chief guest, Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta addressed critical issues concerning women, such as feminism in agriculture and gender equity, noting their absence in the budget discussions.

Also, she stressed the urgency of implementing policies for women's development and ensuring their rights to property through legislative measures.

Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, acknowledged the government's efforts in implementing various measures for the advancement of women. She stressed the importance of conducting a budget analysis to ensure the sustainability of this development and to identify necessary actions.

Shima Moslem, acting general secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, also shared her perspective on the matter.