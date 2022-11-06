Bangladesh Education Forum launches campaign to internationalise country’sS$4.6b higher education sector

Bangladesh Education Forum 2022 – the first-of-its-kind international conference to underline the success of the higher education sector of Bangladesh has successfully taken off at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Deira Dubai, that is aimed at re-positioning Bangladesh as a high-quality and cost-effective higher education destination in the world.

With a vision to attract international students to the country's universities, medical colleges, dental colleges, general and specialised colleges, Bangladesh – which has been a net exporter of students to other countries that drained a large amount of foreign currency every year – now looks at becoming a net importer of foreign students that could fetch the country a large amount of foreign currency every year, said a press release.

"Our education system was never bad, however the perception about it needs to change and international conferences such as Bangladesh Economic Forum could play a great role in changing the perception," said Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, who inaugurated the forum as chief guest, told delegates, academicians and the international press.

"Our students are now getting employed by the Fortune 500 companies and many have taken leadership positions in the world's top global corporations – that reflects the quality of our education. We are doing well, but we need to tell the rest of the world that the education system is good."