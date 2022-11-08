Bangladesh Education Forum 2022 held

Education

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 07:14 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Bangladesh Education Forum 2022 co-organised by American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) was inaugurated by Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, deputy education minister of Bangladesh at the Crown Plaza, Deira, Dubai, UAE on 4 November.

Several Bangladeshi universities participated at the international conference.

Ishtiaque Abedin, chairman of the Board of Trustees, AIUB led the team from AIUB comprising Shania Mahia Abedin, member, Board of Trustees; Manzur H Khan, director, Office of Student Affairs; Md Abu Miah Akanda Tuhin, assistant director, Public Relations and Golam Kashfque Ayaseen, officer, Admission Information.

Dr Bishwajit Chanda, member, University Grants Commission (UGC), Bangladesh along with Vice Chancellors, Pro-Vice Chancellors, Registrars, Directors, Faculty Members and officials from various universities were present in the conference.

Bangladesh Education Forum 2022 ­– the first-of-its-kind international conference to underline the success of the higher education sector of Bangladesh is aimed at repositioning Bangladesh as a high-quality and cost-effective higher education destination in the world.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury highlighted that graduates from Bangladeshi universities are getting employed by the Fortune 500 companies and many have taken leadership positions in the world's top global corporations – which reflects the quality of our education. He urged all the higher education institutions to work closely to promote the industry at the global level, reads a press release.

In his opening speech, Ishtiaque Abedin expressed that there is a big gap between Bangladeshi diaspora in different countries and our universities.

"Bangladesh Education Forum will bridge the gap to develop a close relationship with the Non-Resident Bangladeshi community with the higher education stakeholders of the country," he said, stressing on the fact that it is time to change the perception of higher education sector in the global arena.

Dr Bishwajit Chanda from UGC presented a keynote speech on the higher education sector of Bangladesh in the inauguration ceremony, where he informed that the UGC work closely with the universities to ensure the quality of education.

Universities of Bangladesh have matured, and they can now expand internationally and attract foreign students, he said.

There were several panel discussions, information sessions, presentations, and interactions among the stakeholders of higher education in this three-day-long event.

Bangladesh Education Forum 2022 is a joint initiative by Pan Asian Group (UAE) and managed by Spiral World (BD).

Bangladesh Education Forum is supported by Bangladesh Government's Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) and the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB). 

Comments

