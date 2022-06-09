Bangladesh Blockchain summit tomorrow

Online learning platform for corporate professionals, Thriving Skills is going to hold the first-ever Blockchain Summit in Bangladesh, titled "Bangladesh Blockchain Summit 2022" in association with The Business Standard on 10 June virtually.

The summit is sponsored by Maxwell Stamp Limited while Daffodil International University is the education partner, Bdjobs.com is the job placement partner, and Deepto TV is the media partner, said a press release.

The Blockchain Summit is taking place to make blockchain skills prevalent among business professionals. This summit plans to provide prominent blockchain practices from global blockchain experts, as well as live sessions with them.

The eventful day will be incorporated with a graceful Inauguration. Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will deliver his speech as chief guest.

The summit will be chaired by Thriving Skills Founding Chairman Syed Nuruddin Ahmed. Md. Sabur Khan, chairman, Daffodil International University will be the special guest while Professor Dr. Md. Mamun Habib, SBE, Independent University, Bangladesh will present the Keynote Speech. Md. Abdullah Al Mahmud, founder, and CEO of Thriving Skills Limited will also deliver his speech in the Inaugural Session.

Bangladesh Blockchain Summit 2022 will be featured World's reputed Blockchain Speakers. Linkedin learning course instructor Jonathan Reichental, Bina Ramamurthy, Professor of University at Buffalo, The State University of New York, and the Course instructor of COURSERA, Dr. Rafiuddin Ahmed, Associate Professor, University of Dhaka and Misha Ali, Global Head of Growth, Fasset will provide 5 Masterclasses about Blockchain Technology. Panel Discussions will cover the impact of Blockchain Technology in different industries and different business functions.

