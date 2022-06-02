BADC chairman wins Dinesh-Rabindra Chithipatra Sommanona award

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) chairman AFM Hayatullah wins Dinesh-Rabindra Chithipatra Sommanona-2022 for contributing in research on life and literature of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

He wins the award yesterday (1 June) at a prize giving ceremony organized by Dinesh Chandra Sen Research Society at National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM) administrative building. Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Division of Bangladesh Mustafa Jabbar was present there as the chief guest.

AFM Hayatullah compile Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's speeches "Jatir Pita Sheikh Mujibur Rahman er BaNisomucchoy." His first published anthology is 'Moyukh'. 

