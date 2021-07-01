Azim Uddin becomes new chair of NSU Board of Trustees

Education

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 09:24 pm

Related News

Azim Uddin becomes new chair of NSU Board of Trustees

He is well known as an eminent industrialist, philanthropist and social worker in the country

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 09:24 pm
Azim Uddin becomes new chair of NSU Board of Trustees

Azim Uddin Ahmed has unanimously been elected as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the North South University. 

He is well known as an eminent industrialist, philanthropist and social worker in the country, said a media statement issued on Wednesday. 

He served the university as chairman thrice before this present assignment. 

Azim Uddin Ahmed is the chairman of Mutual Group of Companies and a sponsor director and former chairman of Southeast Bank Limited, a leading private bank in the country. 

He is a successful businessperson who has been at the head of nine different companies. 

At an early age, he started trading businessin 1962 when he was just a student. 

He is one of the few people to be established as prominent businessesbefore the independence of Bangladesh and prospered further after the country's liberation.

He has served executive committee of different trade bodies in repeated tenures, namely Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (FBCCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Bangladesh Indenting Association, and Bangladesh Association of Bankers (BAB). 

He is currently the president of Bangladesh Consumer Product Manufacturers and Marketers Association. 

He was born on 30 June 1940 in Chhagalnaiya upazilla under Feni district. 

He completed his graduation from the University of Dhaka.
 

NSU Board of Trustees / NSU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

1h | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

7h | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

1d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business