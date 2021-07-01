Azim Uddin becomes new chair of NSU Board of Trustees

Azim Uddin Ahmed has unanimously been elected as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the North South University.

He is well known as an eminent industrialist, philanthropist and social worker in the country, said a media statement issued on Wednesday.

He served the university as chairman thrice before this present assignment.

Azim Uddin Ahmed is the chairman of Mutual Group of Companies and a sponsor director and former chairman of Southeast Bank Limited, a leading private bank in the country.

He is a successful businessperson who has been at the head of nine different companies.

At an early age, he started trading businessin 1962 when he was just a student.

He is one of the few people to be established as prominent businessesbefore the independence of Bangladesh and prospered further after the country's liberation.

He has served executive committee of different trade bodies in repeated tenures, namely Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (FBCCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Bangladesh Indenting Association, and Bangladesh Association of Bankers (BAB).

He is currently the president of Bangladesh Consumer Product Manufacturers and Marketers Association.

He was born on 30 June 1940 in Chhagalnaiya upazilla under Feni district.

He completed his graduation from the University of Dhaka.

