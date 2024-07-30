AUW Summer School empowers 89 women leaders from diverse communities

The Asian University for Women (AUW) Summer School-2024, powered by Chevron Bangladesh, has completed its month-long grooming programme, empowering 89 young women leaders from diverse communities across the country.

The participants were provided with knowledge of science, arts, public health, and leadership skills in the one-month programme that kicked off on 27 June.

The closing ceremony of the programme was held on Tuesday (30 July) at the auditorium of the university's MM Ali Road campus in Chattogram.

Dr Rubana Hoque, vice-chancellor of AUW and former BGMEA president, spoke as the chief guest.

Chaired by Mohiuddin Ahsanul Kabir Chowdhury, the summer school director, the event was also addressed by Dr Shihab Al Abid, Aura Mridha and Puja Baidya, among others.

Dr Rubana, in her speech, said, "Women in South Asia fall victim to discrimination from the very first day of their birth. As a result, they have to suffer from discrimination throughout their lives."

"AUW's job is to empower women and make sure women find their voice and grow in confidence. I am happy to see the eyes of participants filled with a sense of confidence. The Summer School program has surely brought some changes among the participants," she said.

Addressing the participants, she said, "When you become a leader, trust the people next to you. Make sure you treasure the courage and spirit of freedom. Make sure you remain true to your conscience."

Terming the participants as Generation-Z, Dr Rubana said, "I am hopeful that Generation-Z will make a more peaceful world for us in future."