AUW launches month-long summer school to inspire future women leaders

The Asian University for Women (AUW) kicked off its month-long summer school programme on 27 June, welcoming 89 high school students from across Bangladesh. This initiative aims to empower young women through education and self-discovery.

The programme attracted participants from diverse regions, including rural Sylhet, remote villages in Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khagrachari, Mymensingh, and Nilphamari. Many students overcame challenges, including apprehension towards science and math, to attend.

However, AUW's environment has fostered a sense of newfound courage and confidence, allowing them to embrace personal growth.

During the introductory session at the AUW auditorium on MM Ali Road, Chattogram, students shared their transformative experiences.

They spoke of increased confidence and a strengthened ability to express themselves, thanks to hands-on learning in subjects such as science, mathematics, technology, and culture.

This year marks the fourth edition of AUW's summer school, an annual programme since 2019, sponsored by Chevron Bangladesh. The programme invites female students from higher secondary levels nationwide and features classes conducted by teachers from international universities.

Mohiuddin Ahsanul Kabir Chowdhury, the summer school director, elaborated on the programme's details. The event's chief guest, Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Abu Taher, and special guest, FBCCI Director Munal Mahbub, emphasised the significance of women pursuing leadership roles, teamwork, innovation, and building strong relationships.

Khandaker Tusharuzzaman, Chevron Bangladesh's community engagement and social investment manager, reiterated the company's commitment to educational and social initiatives. He highlighted Chevron's continuous support for AUW's summer school since its inception.

AUW Registrar Hugh Martin, Student Recruitment Director Suman Chatterjee, summer school faculty, parents of the students, and Chevron Bangladesh representatives were also present at the event.

For the next month, these young women will embark on a transformative educational journey, paving the way for a future generation of women leaders.