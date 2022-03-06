AUW Hult Prize on-campus grand finale to be held on 12 Mar

The team of the AUW Hult Prize Foundation will be hosting the Grand Finale of its on-campus round on 12 March 7pm on Zoom.

It is going to be a round of events.

The event will be inaugurated with the Mock-Pitch round on 5 March where 32 teams have submitted their innovative business ideas from which 11 teams have been selected to present their ideas on the Mock-Pitch Round before the judges, reads a press release.

There, eight teams will be qualified for the grand-finale.

On 12 March, the event will start with a few words from the judge panel and valuable guests, then the eight finalists will pitch their ideas.

One champion team will be announced among them.

Afterward, there will be a virtual prize-giving ceremony and at the end, the winning team will be announced.

This year's theme is "2022 Challenge: Getting the world back to work."

AUW has been hosting the On-Campus Round since 2018.

Winners from AUW have been consistent and active participants in this. Team Asia, Team Ranepura and Team Natasha Dharmasena Natasha from AUW were finalists in the 2018 Boston Regional Summit, 2018 Shanghai Regional Summit & 2019 Melbourne Regional Summit respectively.

The Campus Director for this year's on-campus round, Rifa Rafia Khanum, is accompanied by the executive board (Zerin Subha, programme co-ordinator, Fahmida Afrin Wasee, director of finance, Nazma Anwar Mim, head of public relations & marketing, Samanti Chowdhury, head of content writing, Zinnatun Nessa, director of graphic designing, Nowshin Tabassum, co-director of graphics designing) and a bunch of efficient volunteers and country representatives from 18 different countries around the world.

Advisors Prof Mukhesh Gupta and Prof Sharin Naomi are also helping HULT prize organising team.

The judge panel for this year's AUW On-Campus round includes Monjurul Haque, owner and founder of Barcode Group, Saloni Sahani, a young entrepreneur and marketing aficionado, also a two-time silver award winner for her contributions to the best socially innovative business idea at the International Business Idea Challenge in Malaysia, Pilar Avendaño Antunez, a Mexican specialist in socio-environmental entrepreneurship, systems practice, and development, transitioning into degrowth studies, Md Nasimul Huda, senior executive officer of Bank Asia Ltd, and Monir Ahmed, managing director at NCS Apparels.

Professor panel board includes Sharin Shajahan Naomi, Mukesh Gupta, P Mosae Selvakumar, SM Sohrab Uddin and Sayed Mohammad Nazim Uddin, the release added.

The sponsors for the event are Quarantine Education Care (QEC), Sapna Hotel, Lanka Bangla Finance Limited, with The Business Standard as media partner.