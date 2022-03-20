AUW announces scholarships for 200 local students

Asian University for Women (AUW) Vice-Chancellor Rubana Haq has said they will provide scholarships to 200 Bangladeshi students as part of their effort to help the meritorious continue their higher education.

She announced at a press conference on Sunday at the university campus in the Mehedibag area of the port city Chattogram, according to a press release.

Established in 2008, the private university has students from 19 different countries, the release reads, and it is dedicated to the development of women's education and leadership.

"We announced the scholarship for Bangladeshi students for the first time. It will be provided based on GPA in SSC and HSC exams. For the students completing A level and O level, the scholarship will be given based on their grades and points," Rubana Haque, also a well-known business figure said.

The students would get up to 60% waiver on their tuition fees as scholarships, she added.

"We are hunting for women who are interested in attaining academic excellence as well as raising their voice against social injustice."

The AUW vice-chancellor said 98% of the AUW students were receiving scholarships from donors around the world.

"Most of the students find jobs in private sectors in their countries after graduation from this university, while many go for further studies in prominent universities in the world," she added.