'Australia Awards Scholarship recipients strengthen links between Australia and Bangladesh'

The Australian High Commissioner, Jeremy Bruer, hosted a reception on 26 May to bid farewell to new Australia Awards scholars and welcome home recently returned alumni who have completed their studies in Australia.

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh, was the chief guest. Also in attendance were Australia awards alumni, senior Bangladesh government representatives, development and business community leaders, and officials from the Australian High Commission, reads a press release.

"This year Australia and Bangladesh are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations", said the high commissioner.

"Australia Awards scholars and alumni continue to play a very important role in invigorating the relationship and supporting the development of Bangladesh", he added.

The high commissioner said, "I'm pleased that 48 Bangladeshis will be travelling to Australia to commence their Australia Awards Scholarships in 2022. We are proud that 50% of the awardees are women and 8% are from Bangladesh's indigenous communities."

The departing scholars will be pursuing higher studies in Australia's excellent universities on a diverse range of subjects including architecture, climate change, cyber-security, education, digital communication, engineering, environmental law, blue economy, international and development economics, public policy, public health, and technology.

The high commissioner also welcomed home 140 scholars who have recently returned to Bangladesh after completing their studies in Australia, reads a press release.

He said, "I strongly encourage you all to live up to the Australia Awards ethos: to make a difference, by being courageous and adventurous, by inspiring positive change and by helping to strengthen the links between our two countries."

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury thanked the Australian Government for the professional development opportunities provided by Australia Awards.

She said, "Australia Awards recipients are returning home with innovative ideas and knowledge, and the ability to make a significant contribution to the country as leaders in their respective fields."

Australia Awards are international scholarships funded by the Australian Government. They offer the next generation of global leaders an opportunity to undertake study, research and professional development in Australia.

In Bangladesh, Australia Awards support the development of human resources to help build a highly skilled workforce in priority areas.