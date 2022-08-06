Audio clips over recruitment business at CU leaked again, fuelling outcry

Two audio clips of phone conversations concerning irregularities in the recruitment process at Chittagong University (CU) have been leaked recently, sparking a fresh public outcry.

According to the phone conversations, Manik Chandra Das, a lower division assistant in the university registrar's office, has allegedly taken Tk8.20 lakh from three job seekers.

On 31 May and 1 June last year, the university authorities published the recruitment circular for the posts of lower division assistant and office assistant.

CU registrar office's clerk Manik took Tk8.20 lakh from three candidates – Rakib Faraji, Sohel Khan and Maksudul Salehin – of Madaripur with a promise to manage jobs as lower division assistants and office assistants for them.

The Business Standard obtained some bank documents related to the aforementioned financial transactions. As per the bank's receipts, Manik took Tk50,000 on 3 May 2021, Tk50,000 on 5 June , Tk35,000 on 11 July last year through his Dutch Bangla Bank account.

A candidate named Maksudul Salehin said, "Manik took Tk8.20 lakh from us with a promise of managing jobs for us. But he failed to fulfil the promise. Later on 25 July, we sent a legal notice to Manik asking for the money."

However, refuting the allegation, Manik Chandra Das said, "I took the money for business purposes. They are familiar to me. They are conspiring against me. I will take legal action."

Regarding the leaked audio clips over financial transactions, CU Vice-Chancellor professor Shireen Akhter said, "The university administration has learned about the matter. We are in the process of filing a case. Besides, maximum punishment of perpetrators will be ensured after the formation of a probe body."

Earlier on 3 March this year, five phone conversations related to money transactions and other irregularities concerning the recruitment of lecturers in the Persian Language and Literature department of the university.

Later, the university syndicate rejected the teacher recruitment of the Persian Language and Literature department following several audio clips on recruitment leaked. The university authorities also formed a high-powered committee to investigate the incident.

The Private Secretary of the CU vice chancellor was demoted and another official was fired over a phone call leak incident concerning irregularities in the teacher recruitment process.