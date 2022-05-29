Attempts being made to create anarchy at educational institutions: Dipu

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday said attempts are being made to create anarchy at the educational institutions of the country ahead of the national election.

"Their plan of destabilizing the country through creating anarchy at the educational institutions will not be implemented. Conscious students will obstruct it," she said while speaking at a prize giving ceremony at Baburhat High School in Chandpur town.

The people of the country want peace and the country is approaching fast to achieve the development goals under the leadership of the Prime Minister, said Dipu.

"The evil forces are trying to raise their heads ahead of the national election and trying to take advantage of the chaotic situation created by them,"she said.

Dipu Moni also urged the students of the school to be human being through good deeds and love the country.