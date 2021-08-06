Assignments for English version of SSC examinees published

06 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 12:19 pm

The Department of Secondary and Higher Education has published a three week assignment for English version SSC candidates on its website.

The Education Department said, the assignment activities of the SSC candidates of English version will have to be carried out as per the assignment activities of the SSC candidates published on 18th July this year.

The directive published on Thursday asked SSC candidates to submit assignments by August 5 at a convenient time.

The Department of Education has asked the schools to carry out assignment distribution and acceptance activities in compliance with the hygiene rules.

Assignment activities for SSC candidates started from 18th July but the assignments of SSC candidates for English version were not being published. Since the English version was not given the assignment, each school was giving the assignment to the students by translating it differently.

The guardians complained that it caused complications. Finally the assignments got published on August 5.

