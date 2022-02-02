Ashabul Hoque appointed new proctor of RU

Dr Md Ashabul Hoque, a professor of the Department of Mathematics of Rajshahi University (RU), has been appointed as the new proctor of RU.

The acting proctor Liaquat Ali was previously relieved today.

Prof Md Ashabul Hoque's appointment was announced through a notice signed by Registrar Prof Abdus Salam at about 2:30pm.

Prof Md Ashabul Hoque would assume his position shortly, said Prof Pradip Kumar Pandey, head of the Office of Public Relations of RU.

Md Ashabul Hoque was appointed as the lecturer of the Mathematics department of the university in 1997. He served as a lecturer at the Mathematics department of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) for three years.

The former acting proctor, Assistant Professor Liaquat Ali, was removed from his post following the death of a student on campus last night.

Mahmud Habib Himel, a 4th-year student, of Graphic Design, Crafts and History Department of the university, was crushed to death and another student was injured as a truck ran over their motorcycle on the campus at about 9:00pm on Tuesday.