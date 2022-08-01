Applications invited for Chevening scholarships

British High Commission in Dhaka has invited applications from Bangladeshis for Chevening scholarships to study in the UK.

Applications will be accepted from August 2 to November 1, 2022 and applications will have to be submitted via chevening.org/apply

"Chevening can be transformational, not just for you as a scholar, but for Bangladesh as you return and use your UK experience to make a positive impact in your chosen field," said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.

He said their 50,000 strong global alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have shared the UK university experience.

"'If you are someone who is passionate about driving change on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening scholarship offering a year's study at a UK university could be the perfect opportunity for you," said the High Commissioner.

Chevening scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master's degree will help them do that.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master's degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening.

There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2023/2024 academic year, demonstrating the UK's ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

Head of Scholarships at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Naomi Rayner, said, "Chevening seeks to build an international community of people who are committed to working together to drive positive change. We do this by bringing together incredible people from around the world and supporting them, through education, to achieve their goals."