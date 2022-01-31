Anti-VC protests continue at SUST

Education

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 09:49 pm

Anti-VC protests continue at SUST

Students said they will continue to press for their demand through peaceful campaigns

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 09:49 pm
Anti-VC protests continue at SUST

Students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) continued their protests on Monday demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

On Monday the students organised a photography exhibition showcasing some 150 photos taken during their hunger strike campaign, which ended on 26 January following the visit of former SUST faculty and noted author Professor Muhammad Zafar Iqbal. 

"Today's exhibition comes as part of our ongoing movement, which is on its 15th day, demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor," said Shahriar Abedin, one of the protesting students.

"We will continue to press our demand through peaceful campaigns," he added.

Some of the protesting students were seen at a makeshift store, which they installed as most of the makeshift stores were removed during the third convocation of the university while the rest closed down during the pandemic-led closure.

Students said despite repeated calls to reopen the stores, the university administration did not give permission.

Since 19 January, 24 students were on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of the university's vice-chancellor (VC) Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Before that, students began protests to demand the resignation of Zafrin Ahmed Liza, the Provost of the Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, after she allegedly misbehaved with a student.

Though she was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of vice-chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed after police used batons, tear gas shells and fired shots to break up a student protest.

