Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust joins Unicef's International Council

The Trustees of the Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT), Muhammed Aziz Khan, Dr Hanns Kendel, and Dr Christian Prokopp, meet with Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell, Unicef Director of Private Fundraising and Partnerships Carla Haddad Mardini, Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett and the Chair of Unicef International Council Maria Ahlström-Bondestam to mark the launch of their partnership in Copenhagen. Photo: Courtesy.

The Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT) has pledged to continue supporting Unicef Bangladesh in order to educate some of Bangladesh's most disadvantaged out-of-school children, many of whom were forced to drop out due to the Covid pandemic.

This new four-year partnership between AACT and Unicef Bangladesh will help address the learning crisis caused by the Covid pandemic, enabling 3,000 vulnerable children re-enter education and catch up on their classes, said a press release.

In honour of their generous contribution to children in Bangladesh, Anjuman Aziz Khan and Muhammed Aziz Khan were invited to join Unicef's International Council in Copenhagen. They are the first Council members to join from Bangladesh.

"Every child is the future. If we want a future, we must enable the child via education. Education is not only children's right, it's our survival," said Muhammed Aziz Khan, Founder and Chairman of Summit Group, and Founder and Trustee of the Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT).

Our inspiration to support Dhaka South came from Muhammed Aziz Khan's deep roots in businesses that started in Dhaka's Chawk Bazar and Urdu Road, he added.

"This generous and extraordinary contribution is a testament to the Khans' commitment to the rights and needs of children. Unicef is grateful for this donation from the Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust which will help meet the education needs of many of the country's most vulnerable children," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh.

AACT's support will enable Unicef's specialised learning programme to be offered to 3,000 children living in Dhaka South City Corporation Zones 3, 4, and 5 who have dropped out of school. These areas see some of the highest rates of out-of-school children in the entire country, with one out of every three children in some neighborhoods deprived of education.

Unicef will provide them with a unique approach to learning in a safe environment until they either graduate from primary school or catch up on their classes and can be mainstreamed into regular schools. The programme will also benefit an estimated 5,000 parents and community leaders through community outreach activities.