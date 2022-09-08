America Bangladesh University has no legal basis: UGC

Education

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 03:19 pm

Photo: https://americabangladesh.info/
Photo: https://americabangladesh.info/

Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) said that there is no legal basis for the activities of America Bangladesh University. At the same time, the UGC advised the students not to take admission in the university.

The UGC has given this suggestion in view of the recommendations of the inquiry committee formed on the issue of America Bangladesh University. The investigation report has been sent to the Ministry of Education on Thursday (8 September), said a press release. 

Besides, the UGC said that the activities of the university are creating a negative image of the country's higher education globally.

In this regard, UGC member Professor Dr Biswajit Chand said: "The university has no VC, Pro-VC and Treasurer appointed by the President since 2006. That is, the university currently has no valid authority. Besides, these academic programs have lost validity as all the curricula of the university have expired."

America Bangladesh University received temporary permission to establish and operate on 19 August 2002 through the Ministry of Education. In 2006, the government announced the closure of America Bangladesh University due to failure to comply with the conditions of the temporary permit and ensure quality education. Against this order, the university authorities filed a writ petition in the High Court and are proceeding with the stay order.

At present, 3 parties claiming to be the board of trustees of the university are operating the activities of America Bangladesh University illegally at different addresses.

 

