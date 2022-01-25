All SUST students to join hunger strike if VC does not resign: Protestors

Students who are on hunger strike in demand of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed's resignation have said that all students of the university will join the strike if their demand is not met.

Twenty three students have been on a hunger strike for the last seven days while five others joined them on Sunday (23 January).

Mohaiminul Bashar Raj, one of the leaders of the movement said, "We are holding a hunger strike, which is the highest stage of any non-violent movement."

"We have been on strike for the last seven days. Our lives are at stake now. Still the VC has not resigned. His chair [position] is more valuable to him than our lives."

"All students of the university will join the hunger strike to remove the vice chancellor if needed. Still we will make sure our demand is met," Raj added.

One of the protestors - Nayim Ahmed - complained that a medical team of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Chhatra League had been providing treatment, but they had left on Monday (24 January).

Some protesters are falling sick due to lack of treatment, he added.

Out of the 28 who are on hunger strike, 18 are under treatment at the hospital while 10 have taken position in front of the vice chancellor's residence.

On 13 January, a group of SUST resident students began demonstrating, alleging that their provost, Zafrin Ahmed Liza, misbehaved with a student who called her to report bad food and other issues.

On 16 January, police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets and threw stan grenades on the agitating students that left over 30 pupils injured. The police action turned the student protest into an-anti VC one as protesters went on a fast-unto-death programme.

Police filed a case against 300 students. The university authority closed down all classes and residential halls but students still continued their protests.