All secondary institutions to avail 2-day weekly holiday from 2023: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 09:54 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said there will be two days of weekly holidays in the secondary level educational institutes from 2023.

At a programme on distribution of new textbooks of class-VI for piloting the new curriculum of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (BCTB), the education minister said all universities, as well as some secondary and higher secondary level institutes, enjoy two holidays a week. 

"For the time being, institutions going for piloting will have two days off. I hope that from 2023, there will be two days of weekly holidays in all educational institutions," she added.

Regarding the new curriculum, the minister said, "The new curriculum has been developed to prepare students to reach their goals within a specified time. Through the new curriculum, we hope students will not only acquire knowledge but also develop their intellect and other skills required in their professional life so that they can solve their problems themselves."

It was informed that piloting will start from 22 February in 62 secondary level educational institutions on the day of commencement of classroom teaching in secondary and higher education institutions.

NCTB Chairman Prof Farhadul Islam and other senior officials concerned were present on the occasion.

At the programme, Dipu Moni also said so far, 600 institutes provide vocational education and it will be introduced in all institutes. For doing so, a mega-budget is needed for teacher recruitment, setting up laboratories, various equipment, etc.

holiday / educational institutes / Education Minister Dipu Moni

