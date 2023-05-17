All need to work together to bring changes to education system in new era: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said it is not possible to face the new challenges of education in the 21st century only with traditional education and everyone need to work together to bring changes in the education system in the new era.

"Blending the education system is a part of this change but so is everyone working together on this journey of change. Our aim is to pave the way to build a smart Bangladesh by creating a smart education system through the collective efforts of all. That's why everyone should believe in this mission-vision and work forward," she said

The education minister said these in an international consultation titled 'Accelerating Blended Education for Smart Bangladesh' organised at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday with stakeholders from different sectors.

The programme was organised under the initiative of the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and Aspire to Innovate-a2i, said a press release on Wednesday.

"Covid, though unexpected, has given us an opportunity to transform our education system. As a result, we have taken some steps that will help us fulfill our future dreams. We are on the way to fulfilling our dreams. We aim to ensure infrastructure development where all teachers and students can complete the learning and teaching process using quality technology. We are moving towards the solution of skill development through which students will earn their own money and participate in the economic growth of the country," she said.

Blended Education Master Plan is one of the steps in this dream journey, said Dipu Moni adding that in order to fulfill this dream, the government as well as private institutions, NGOs and global leaders like the World Economic Forum should work together.

Mentioning the importance of technical excellence in the implementation of blended education system, State Minister of Information and Communication Technology Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, 'Our aim is to work with the mission and vision of Smart Bangladesh. Targeting technological excellence will make education smarter. Blended education system can be a timely approach in implementing smart education. "

Dipu Moni presented the Bangladesh government's National Blended Educational Master Plan (2022-2031) and announced the creation of an Education Accelerator in Bangladesh. As a result, an accelerator was formed in the Ministry of Education and ICT and various private sectors.

Suleman Khan, secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division, delivered the welcome address on the occasion. Tanya Milberg, head of Education, Skills and Learning Division of World Economic Forum and Anir Chowdhury, policy advisor of a2i, presented the keynote speech of the event.

Aspire to Innovate-a2i, implemented under the Cabinet Division and Information and Communication Technology Division and supported by UNDP, will continue various innovative activities with public-private and development partners to implement a smart blended education system in Bangladesh, the release added.