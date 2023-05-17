All need to work together to bring changes to education system in new era: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
17 May, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 08:25 pm

Related News

All need to work together to bring changes to education system in new era: Dipu Moni

UNB
17 May, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 08:25 pm
All need to work together to bring changes to education system in new era: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said it is not possible to face the new challenges of education in the 21st century only with traditional education and everyone need to work together to bring changes in the education system in the new era.

"Blending the education system is a part of this change but so is everyone working together on this journey of change. Our aim is to pave the way to build a smart Bangladesh by creating a smart education system through the collective efforts of all. That's why everyone should believe in this mission-vision and work forward," she said

The education minister said these in an international consultation titled 'Accelerating Blended Education for Smart Bangladesh' organised at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday with stakeholders from different sectors.

The programme was organised under the initiative of the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and Aspire to Innovate-a2i, said a press release on Wednesday.

"Covid, though unexpected, has given us an opportunity to transform our education system. As a result, we have taken some steps that will help us fulfill our future dreams. We are on the way to fulfilling our dreams. We aim to ensure infrastructure development where all teachers and students can complete the learning and teaching process using quality technology. We are moving towards the solution of skill development through which students will earn their own money and participate in the economic growth of the country," she said.

Blended Education Master Plan is one of the steps in this dream journey, said Dipu Moni adding that in order to fulfill this dream, the government as well as private institutions, NGOs and global leaders like the World Economic Forum should work together.

Mentioning the importance of technical excellence in the implementation of blended education system, State Minister of Information and Communication Technology Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, 'Our aim is to work with the mission and vision of Smart Bangladesh. Targeting technological excellence will make education smarter. Blended education system can be a timely approach in implementing smart education. "

Dipu Moni presented the Bangladesh government's National Blended Educational Master Plan (2022-2031) and announced the creation of an Education Accelerator in Bangladesh. As a result, an accelerator was formed in the Ministry of Education and ICT and various private sectors.

Suleman Khan, secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division, delivered the welcome address on the occasion. Tanya Milberg, head of Education, Skills and Learning Division of World Economic Forum and Anir Chowdhury, policy advisor of a2i, presented the keynote speech of the event.

Aspire to Innovate-a2i, implemented under the Cabinet Division and Information and Communication Technology Division and supported by UNDP, will continue various innovative activities with public-private and development partners to implement a smart blended education system in Bangladesh, the release added.

Top News

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

10h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

12h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

1h | TBS World
How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

1d | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

11h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities