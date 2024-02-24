Al-hidaayah International School celebrates Annual Sports Day 2024 

Al-hidaayah International School, an educational institution in Chattogram, embraced the spirit of athleticism as it marked its Annual Sports Day-2024 with fervor and jubilation on Saturday (24 February).

Under the banner of 'Small Steps, Big Victories: A Day of Fun, Games, and Sportsmanship for our Little Champions', the event resonated with enthusiasm, fostering a sense of community among students, faculty, and esteemed guests.

The Bandar Stadium served as the vibrant backdrop for a plethora of engaging activities, ranging from traditional relay races and obstacle courses to innovative challenges and games. More than just a competition, the Sports Day epitomised the ethos of pushing boundaries, fostering teamwork, and embracing the values of fair play and healthy competition. A total of 1,500 students of the institution took part in the sporting event while their parents enjoyed their sportsmanship.

Distinguished figures graced the occasion, with Nawab Siraj Ud Dawla, Chairman of the Al-hidaayah International School, as the chief guest. Joining him were directors of the governing board, including Dr. Mohammad Yousuf, Capt. Mahfuzul Islam, Nasir Uddin, and A.M Ziaur Rahman, adding a touch of grandeur to the proceedings.

Presided over by Raza Ul Hoque Chowdhury, Head of HR, the program was also spoken by Senior School Principal, Alfe Nasreen, Boys Campus Vice-Principal, Shamsul Arifen, Junior School Principal Jannatul Eyasmin, among others.

The festivities commence with the hoisting of the national flag along with the music of the national anthem, a recitation from the Qur'an and releasing balloons in the morning, setting a solemn yet spirited tone for the day ahead.

A diverse array of events unfolded throughout the day, catering to students of all ages and interests. From the Junior School Drill and Senior School March-past to thrilling races like the Relay Race, Short Put, and 100m dash, participants showcased their athleticism and sportsmanship with gusto. Special events including competitions for teachers, administrators, and parents further added to the celebratory atmosphere.

In his address, the Chief Guest lauded the institution's students for their multifaceted achievements across local, district, national, and international platforms. Encouraging them to pursue excellence while embodying values of integrity and compassion, he instilled a sense of pride and motivation among the attendees.

The climax of the event saw the Chief Guest presenting awards to outstanding students in recognition of their exemplary performances across various sports events, underscoring the school's commitment to nurturing holistic development and excellence among its students