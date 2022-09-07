AIUB wraps ‘Inter College Football Championship 2022’

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:25 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The "AIUB Inter College Football Championship 2022" final match was held recently at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) sports field.

In total, 32 teams from 32 renowned Colleges in Dhaka Metropolitan City participated in the tournament, said a press release.

In the final match, BAF Shaheen College Dhaka defeated Rajuk Uttara Model College by 1-0 and became the champion in the tournament.

Jibon, from Rajuk Uttara Model College, won the "Best Player of the Tournament" trophy for his performance.

"Man of the Final" trophy was awarded to Bappy from BAF Shaheen College Dhaka for his performance in final match.

Sajjat, from St Gregory's Higher Secondary School and College, won the trophy for "Top Scorer".

The "Best Goalkeeper Trophy" was awarded to Jishad from BAF Shaheen College Dhaka.

Pius Costa, Registrar of AIUB, was present during the final match and handed over the trophies to the players after the final match.

Manzur H Khan, director of Office of Student Affairs, faculty members, high officials of AIUB, participating college students and representatives were also present during the prize giving ceremony. 

The "Championship 2022" was organised by AIUB's office of sports.

