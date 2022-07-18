AIUB students win Robo Wrestling Championship at Robotronics 2.0

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) students have won the Robo Wrestling Championship of Robotronics 2.0.

Md Mominul Islam and Kaniz Mohosina Tabassum, students of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Faculty of Engineering, AIUB secured the championship, said a press release.

The event was organised by the Department of Mechatronics Engineering, Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET) from 29 to 30 June.

Various robot-related exciting events were arranged in the second edition of Robotronics, such as, Robo Wrestling, Mud Rover, Speed Battle, Poster Presentation, Project Showcasing, and many others.

Teams from different universities of Bangladesh participated in the event to showcase their talents.

Students from EEE, AIUB battled their way to the top with their robot and secured the championship title in the Robo Wrestling category. They were awarded with crests, prize money and certificates.

