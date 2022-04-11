AIUB organises 3rd Intra-Department Moot Court Competition

Education

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 07:51 pm

Related News

AIUB organises 3rd Intra-Department Moot Court Competition

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 07:51 pm
AIUB organises 3rd Intra-Department Moot Court Competition

The Department of Law of the  American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organized the 3rd Intra-Department Moot Court Competition 2022, held recently at AIUB Campus.

 A total of 12 teams from the Department registered and participated in this year's competition.

Each team consisted of 3 members (2 mooters and 1 researcher). Besides, 30 students from 1st to 3rd semester were also assigned to the teams as intern researchers.

The program was coordinated by two faculty members of the Law Department, namely -Ahasan Habib and Tasnuva Anika. 

The competition began on 29th March through an Opening Ceremony where Dr. Tazul Islam, Dean, FASS, inaugurated the competition and Dr. ABM Rahmatullah, Associate Dean, FASS, gave his welcome speech. Law academicians, practitioners and faculty members from various universities contributed as the Moot Court Judges of the preliminary, quarter-final and semi-final rounds. 

After two days of intense mooting, the team comprising Sanjida Sohana, Shamsu Tanvi Sonet Zim and Foysal Islam emerged as champion.  

Jannatul Ferdaush, Fatema Kabir Suzana and Yeasin Arafath as a team became runner-up and also won the 'Best Memorial Award' of the competition.

For excelling in the researchers' test held on 30th March 2022, Animesh Sutradhar was recognized as the 'Best Researcher' whereas two mooters named  Sanjida Sohana and Khan Md Lamim Ebny Habib bagged the 'Best Mooter Award'.

The judges of the final round were Justice J.B.M. Hassan of the  High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Dr. Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah, Professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka, and Barrister Ashraful Hadi, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Founder, Alliance Law.  
 

AIUB / Moot Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

6h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

8h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

8h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

6h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

22h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

22h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance