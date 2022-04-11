AIUB organises 3rd Intra-Department Moot Court Competition

The Department of Law of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organized the 3rd Intra-Department Moot Court Competition 2022, held recently at AIUB Campus.

A total of 12 teams from the Department registered and participated in this year's competition.

Each team consisted of 3 members (2 mooters and 1 researcher). Besides, 30 students from 1st to 3rd semester were also assigned to the teams as intern researchers.

The program was coordinated by two faculty members of the Law Department, namely -Ahasan Habib and Tasnuva Anika.

The competition began on 29th March through an Opening Ceremony where Dr. Tazul Islam, Dean, FASS, inaugurated the competition and Dr. ABM Rahmatullah, Associate Dean, FASS, gave his welcome speech. Law academicians, practitioners and faculty members from various universities contributed as the Moot Court Judges of the preliminary, quarter-final and semi-final rounds.

After two days of intense mooting, the team comprising Sanjida Sohana, Shamsu Tanvi Sonet Zim and Foysal Islam emerged as champion.

Jannatul Ferdaush, Fatema Kabir Suzana and Yeasin Arafath as a team became runner-up and also won the 'Best Memorial Award' of the competition.

For excelling in the researchers' test held on 30th March 2022, Animesh Sutradhar was recognized as the 'Best Researcher' whereas two mooters named Sanjida Sohana and Khan Md Lamim Ebny Habib bagged the 'Best Mooter Award'.

The judges of the final round were Justice J.B.M. Hassan of the High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Dr. Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah, Professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka, and Barrister Ashraful Hadi, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Founder, Alliance Law.

