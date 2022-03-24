AIUB kicks off ‘Premier League Cricket Tournament 2022’

Education

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 04:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

American International University-Bangladesh has kicked off the 'AIUB Premier League (APL) Cricket Tournament-2022' on Wednesday (23 March).

Vice Chancellor of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) Dr Carmen Z Lamagna inaugurated the tournament at the university playground, said a press release today.

The tournament will be held as per the international T-10 format. A total of 20 teams – comprising students from all departments of AIUB – are taking part in the tournament.

The final match will be held on 29 March, in the AIUB Ground, which will be followed by a prize distribution ceremony.

AIUB is the Education Partner of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), under which around 37 national cricket players are studying in various academic programmes.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Abu Haider Rony, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Akbar Ali Khan, Kamrul Hasan Rabbi, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Junayed Siddique, Tanbir Hayder, Parvez Hossain Emon, Aminul Islam Biplob are among renowned ones.

Some of them also took part in the tournament, from their respective departments.

Students and other high officials of the university were present at the opening ceremony.  

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

