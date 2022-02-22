AIUB hosts Folklore 2022 marking International Mother Language Day

Education

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 03:15 pm

AIUB hosts Folklore 2022 marking International Mother Language Day

On the occasion of the International Mother Language Day, the Office of Student Affairs (OSA) at the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB), arranged "Folklore 2021 – Symphony of the World," showcasing musical performances of the languages and cultures from around the world.

AIUB OSA organised the second edition of the virtual event Monday (21 February) in an effort to encourage future generations to promote cross-cultural acceptance, prioritise working in harmony, and value each other in the years to come, reads a press release. 

"Folklore 2022 – Symphony of the World" commemorated the incredible rhythms of young talents from across the globe, both traditional to their native tongues and contemporary originals or covers of their folklore. 

It showcased around 39 performances by the students of 19 institutions from nine countries around the world. 

The one-of-a-kind event reached nearly 10,000 people through its online platforms and social media pages. 

Participating Institutes alongside AIUB are Assam Don Bosco University, GH Raisoni College of Engineering & Management, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Sciences, Lovely Professional University and Shoolini University of India, First City Providential College, Lyceum of the Philippines Universit, Pan Pacific University, Jose Rizal Memorial State University and University of San Carlos of Philippines, Nukus State Pedagogical Institute and President School in Nukus of Uzbekistan, Panyapiwat Institute of Management and Siam University of Thailand, Centre for Technical and Higher Education of Mexico, Sias University of China, Mykolas Romeris University of Lithuania and Universiti Utara Malaysia of Malaysia. 

 

