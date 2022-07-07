AIUB holds ‘Champions League (ACL) Football Tournament 2022’

Education

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 06:04 pm

AIUB holds 'Champions League (ACL) Football Tournament 2022'

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 06:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AIUB Champions League (ACL) 2022 final match was held at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) field on 6 July.

A total of 32 teams from different departments (both undergraduate and graduate students), faculty and officials participated in the tournament, said a press release.

In the final match, BBA (FC Barcelona) defeated the MBA (Club Brugge) team by 7-2 and became the champion.

Noman from BBA won the 'Man of the Tournament' trophy for his best performance. 'Man of the Final' trophy was awarded to Mithu from BBA for his best performance in the final match. Rifat from officer team won the trophy for 'Top Scorer' and best 'Goalkeeper Trophy' was awarded to Ranu from BBA.

Nadia Anwar, founder member, Board of Trustees of AIUB, was present during the final match and handed over the trophies to the players.

Faculty members, officials and university students were also present during the prize giving ceremony.  

