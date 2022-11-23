AIUB to hold cyber gaming fest 

Education

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 03:19 pm

Related News

AIUB to hold cyber gaming fest 

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 03:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

AIUB Computer Club is organising a gaming event from 1-4 December, at the American International University. 

This year's "AIUB  Cyber Gaming Fest - 2022" is taking place for the 4th consecutive time, said a press release.

Participants will play and compete in six different games: Valorant,  Dota 2, FIFA 2022, Need For Speed – Most Wanted, Mobile Legend, and PES e-Football 2023. 

Students from schools, colleges and other universities, and AIUB will participate in the tournament. 

AIUB / Gaming / cyber

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

3h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

5h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How much is the total cost of Qatar World Cup?

How much is the total cost of Qatar World Cup?

1h | Videos
How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

4h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

19h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world