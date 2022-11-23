AIUB to hold cyber gaming fest 

AIUB Computer Club is organising a gaming event from 1-4 December, at the American International University.

This year's "AIUB Cyber Gaming Fest - 2022" is taking place for the 4th consecutive time, said a press release.

Participants will play and compete in six different games: Valorant, Dota 2, FIFA 2022, Need For Speed – Most Wanted, Mobile Legend, and PES e-Football 2023.

Students from schools, colleges and other universities, and AIUB will participate in the tournament.