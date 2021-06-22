AIUB at 32nd Magna Charta Universitatum anniversary

22 June, 2021, 03:05 pm
AIUB at 32nd Magna Charta Universitatum anniversary

The American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) was granted acceptance into the Magna Charta Universitatum (MCU) 2020 as a signatory back in August 2020.

The official launch ceremony of MCU 2020 was held virtually on the 32nd MCU Anniversary, in a 2-day event from the 16 – 17 June, on Zoom.

The first day session focused on the changes universities faced over the years, their implications and challenges posed today. The second day session was followed by a discussion on the need for MCU 2020, its structure and its impact on higher education institutions (HEIs). This initiative aims to enable the HEIs to strengthen their respective roles in the world for the next generation.

The occasion was commemorated with over 200 members of HEIs and their relevant associations, through an incredible selection of videos for the official signing of the MCU 2020 by signatories, along with ones that showcased signatory institutions putting the values into practice.

AIUB was one of the 16 institutions whose videos were included in the event, demonstrating the "civic responsibility of HEIs as global knowledge networks embedded in local cultures, contributing to their future enrichments and further development, undertaking leadership roles in communities through research integrated teaching and learning".

As a noteworthy milestone for the university, AIUB takes great pride in not only being a part of the historic event but even more so, being a part of the MCU 2020 - an iconic step for collaborative development of higher education across the globe.

 

AIUB / Magna Charta Universitatum

