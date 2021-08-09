AIUB at the 19th IAUP Triennial Virtual Conference 2021

Education

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 06:22 pm

AIUB at the 19th IAUP Triennial Virtual Conference 2021

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 06:22 pm
AIUB at the 19th IAUP Triennial Virtual Conference 2021

The International Association of University Presidents (IAUP)  organized "Innovation and Inclusion: Key Priorities for Universities in a Complex World", the XIX IAUP Triennial Virtual Conference, bringing together over 100 universities' representatives from over 20 countries for the 3-days sessions with over 50 experienced speakers from varied fields, across borders. 

At the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Fernando León García, President for the Center for Technical and Higher Education (CETYS), Mexico, and the President-Elect of IAUP for 2021-24, provided the Welcome Address, said a press release. 

Higher education professionals discussed the challenges and priorities that would be shaping the global education system in the post-pandemic, exchanging ideas, trends, and practices that have made an impact amongst higher education institutions.

 
With 6 enlightening plenaries and 9 constructive sessions, Dr. Carmen Z. Lamagna, Vice-Chancellor of the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB), presented in the plenary on "Women's Leadership: A Priority in the Post Pandemic Era" as one of the esteemed panel members, along with Dr. Liu Jinan, President of the Organizing Committee of the World Women University Presidents Forum, China, Dr. Sara Ladrón de Guevara, President of the Universidad Veracruzana, Mexico, Dr. Gulsun Saglamer, President of the European Women Rectors Association, Turkey, and Dr. Heidi M. Anderson, President of the University of Maryland, USA.

The plenary discussion was moderated by Dr. Mariella Remund, PIMSA Distinguished Chair at the CETYS University, Mexico, and the Professor of Management at the City University of Seattle, China.

Highlighting the 'shadow pandemic', Dr. Lamagna showcased the different struggles a woman still must face at home, school, and even work. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

23h | Videos
Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets