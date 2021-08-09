AIUB at the 19th IAUP Triennial Virtual Conference 2021

The International Association of University Presidents (IAUP) organized "Innovation and Inclusion: Key Priorities for Universities in a Complex World", the XIX IAUP Triennial Virtual Conference, bringing together over 100 universities' representatives from over 20 countries for the 3-days sessions with over 50 experienced speakers from varied fields, across borders.

At the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Fernando León García, President for the Center for Technical and Higher Education (CETYS), Mexico, and the President-Elect of IAUP for 2021-24, provided the Welcome Address, said a press release.

Higher education professionals discussed the challenges and priorities that would be shaping the global education system in the post-pandemic, exchanging ideas, trends, and practices that have made an impact amongst higher education institutions.



With 6 enlightening plenaries and 9 constructive sessions, Dr. Carmen Z. Lamagna, Vice-Chancellor of the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB), presented in the plenary on "Women's Leadership: A Priority in the Post Pandemic Era" as one of the esteemed panel members, along with Dr. Liu Jinan, President of the Organizing Committee of the World Women University Presidents Forum, China, Dr. Sara Ladrón de Guevara, President of the Universidad Veracruzana, Mexico, Dr. Gulsun Saglamer, President of the European Women Rectors Association, Turkey, and Dr. Heidi M. Anderson, President of the University of Maryland, USA.

The plenary discussion was moderated by Dr. Mariella Remund, PIMSA Distinguished Chair at the CETYS University, Mexico, and the Professor of Management at the City University of Seattle, China.

Highlighting the 'shadow pandemic', Dr. Lamagna showcased the different struggles a woman still must face at home, school, and even work.