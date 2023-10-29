AI Hasanain Institute to sign memorandum with EduCan International

AI Hasanain Institute to sign memorandum with EduCan International

AI Hasanain Institute will sign a memorandum with EduCan International, paving the way for the introduction of the Cambridge English Young Learners Exam (YLE) for primary students in Bangladesh.

This collaboration marks the commencement of a series of Cambridge English Qualifications which will now be accessible to the students of Al Hasanain.

The signing ceremony will take place at the Al Hasanain campus on 2 November.

Shahin Reza, country manager at Cambridge Assessment International Education, will attend as chief guest, said a press release on Sunday.

The Cambridge English Young Learners Exam (YLE) is a globally recognised assessment programme designed to evaluate the English language proficiency of young learners, catering to three distinct age groups: Starters (ages 4-6), Movers (ages 7-9), and Flyers (ages 10-12).

According to the media release, by partnering with EduCan International, a trusted name in educational services, AI Hasanain provides its students with the opportunity to enhance their language skills while staying true to their cultural and religious values.

This collaboration is anticipated to bring a host of benefits to students including offering internationally recognised English language qualifications, promoting a holistic approach to education that combines language proficiency with Islamic values and preparing students for global opportunities and challenges in the future, it reads.

Both institutions are enthusiastic about the potential of this partnership, and they eagerly anticipate introducing more Cambridge English Qualifications in the near future, said the release.

 

