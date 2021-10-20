Agami Foundation to organise Science Fair 2021 for underprivileged children

Agami Education Foundation (AEF) is set to organise a virtual science fair for the children of Agami supported underprivileged schools on 30 October.

This project, under the foundation's science education initiative "Life is Fun (LiF)", started back in 2013 with the motivation to stimulate their interest in science, reads a press release.

The fair targets teaching science education for primary level children in a semi-formal manner.

The fair will go on air at 11am and will continue till 1pm with the theme of this year "Celebrating Women in STEM".

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fair is going to be organised virtually with a live demonstration of the Science Projects by the students. Students will also submit wall magazines and recorded extempore speeches on the special theme of the event.

The event will be broadcast live through the Facebook page of Agami Education Foundation and the YouTube channel of Agami inc. (USA).

Distinguished women scientists in Bangladesh and their contributions in STEM will get a special mention during the event. Accomplished scientists from different parts of the world will participate in the event as the evaluators of the projects and the submissions.

At present, underprivileged students at different primary levels of eight different schools are being taught different topics on science with the help of the LiF programme.

Every year, LiF offers an opportunity to showcase the latent talent and enthusiasm of these students through the Science Fair.