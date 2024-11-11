Adviser Nahid promises to fulfill demands of JnU students within 3 days

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam addressed the Jagannath University students after they besieged the Secretariat on Monday (11 November). Photo: UNB

Nahid Islam, adviser to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, has assured Jagannath University students to fulfill their five-point demand within the next three days.

"All the demands of the students are justified. I agree with them," he said while addressing the students after they besieged the Secretariat today (11 November).

"The students of Jagannath University endure a lot of hardship. They don't have a hall. Their demand for a second campus is completely justified. I fully agree with the students' demands," he said.

Nahid further added, "We cannot provide a hall within three days, but we can hand over the second campus project to the army. However, for that, we will have to have meetings. Within three days, we will work to transfer the new campus project to the army."

Regarding an incident involving a secretary "insulting" the students at the Secretariat, he said the secretary and others involved will apologise.

