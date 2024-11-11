Adviser Nahid promises to fulfill demands of JnU students within 3 days

Education

UNB
11 November, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 06:02 pm

Related News

Adviser Nahid promises to fulfill demands of JnU students within 3 days

'Within three days, we will work to transfer the new campus project to the army,' he says

UNB
11 November, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 06:02 pm
Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam addressed the Jagannath University students after they besieged the Secretariat on Monday (11 November). Photo: UNB
Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam addressed the Jagannath University students after they besieged the Secretariat on Monday (11 November). Photo: UNB

Nahid Islam, adviser to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, has assured Jagannath University students to fulfill their five-point demand within the next three days.

"All the demands of the students are justified. I agree with them," he said while addressing the students after they besieged the Secretariat today (11 November).

"The students of Jagannath University endure a lot of hardship. They don't have a hall. Their demand for a second campus is completely justified. I fully agree with the students' demands," he said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nahid further added, "We cannot provide a hall within three days, but we can hand over the second campus project to the army. However, for that, we will have to have meetings. Within three days, we will work to transfer the new campus project to the army."

Regarding an incident involving a secretary "insulting" the students at the Secretariat, he said the secretary and others involved will apologise.
 

Top News

Adviser for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Md Nahid Islam / Jagannath University / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To improve traffic flow experts recommended removing illegal cycle and battery-powered rickshaws from main roads. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

2h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

54m | Videos
PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

3h | Videos
3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

4h | Videos
SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

4h | Videos