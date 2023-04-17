Adult literacy rate dropped in 2021: Survey

Although the literacy rate of people aged seven years and above has increased slightly, the adult literacy rate has dropped in the country, said the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

According to the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2021 report of the BBS, the literacy rate of 15-year-olds and older has decreased by 1.5 percentage points to 74.1% in 2021. The rate was 75.6% a year ago.

The rate of adult literacy has increased slightly in rural areas, while it has decreased in urban areas.

Besides, the literacy rate of men fell by 1.2 percentage points to 77%.

Women's enrollment rate dropped by 1.8 percentage points to 71.2%.

"The adult literacy rate may have decreased due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said Sample Vital Registration System (SVRS) Project Director Alamgir Hossain while presenting the summary of the report.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest at the function organised in the conference room of the bureau.

State Minister of Planning Shamsul Alam and Statistics and Information Management Department Secretary Shahnaz Arefin were present on the occasion, among others.

On the other hand, the literacy rate for those aged seven and over rose to 76.4% in 2021, according to the BBS.

In 2020 the rate was 75.2%. As a result, the rate has increased by 1.2 percentage points in a year.

But the Household Income Expenditure Survey released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics last week showed the literacy rate in 2022 for seven-year-olds and above was 74%.